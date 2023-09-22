FRSC records a 15.5% reduction in fatalities, 14% in road crashes, injured victims

By Temitope Adebayo

In what could be tagged a successful outing in the operational front during the first six months of 2023, the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, has recorded a decline in the total number of road traffic crashes, total number of injuries, and fatalities as well, when compared with the same period in 2022.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the Assistant Corps Marshal, Corps Public Education Officer Bisi Kazeem of the FRSC Headquarters in Abuja.

According to the FRSC road traffic crash dashboard, within the period under consideration, the Corps recorded a total of 5,700 road traffic crashes as against 6,627 in the same period in the year 2022, representing a 14% decrease.

In the same vein, from January to June 2023, the Corps also achieved a 14% reduction in the number of people rescued with injuries, having rescued a total of 16,716 in 2023 against 19,440 injured victims in the first half of the year 2022.

On the number of people killed, the Corps also recorded a significant reduction within the operational period. According to the crash data report, in the first six months of the year 2023, the Corps recorded a total of 2,850 fatalities as against 3,375 in the same period in 2022, representing a 15.5% reduction.

The Corps Marshal attributed this modest achievement to several strategies and innovations in enforcement activities, improved presence and visibility, public enlightenment, and partner engagement.

While charging drivers to desist from bad driving behaviours, Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu re-emphasized the commitment of the Corps towards achieving its corporate mandate of sanitizing the highways and entrenching safety on the nation’s over 200,000 kilometres of road network.

