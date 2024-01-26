FRSC records 335 deaths, 2,055 injuries in one month

By Temitope Adebayo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says a total of 335 deaths from traffic crashes were recorded nationwide between 15 December 2023 and 16 January.

Dauda Ali-Biu, Corps Marshal, FRSC, said this in Abuja while appraising the corps’ Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Crashes special operation.

He said that the figure was slightly lower than the 350 deaths recorded within the same period in 2022.

Mr Ali-Biu said that 634 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) occurred within the period as against 535 in 2022, representing 19 per cent increase.

He also said that the crashes involved 4,709 people, as against 4,162 recorded in 2022 signifying 13 per cent increase.

The corps marshal added that the number of people injured increased by 17 per cent as the corps recorded 2,055 people injured in 2023 as against 1,762 in the same period in 2022.

The corps also rescued 2,319 people in 2023 signifying 13 per cent increase when compared to the 2,050 recorded in 2022.

According to him, during the exercise, five landmark crashes defined the outcome of the number of road traffic crashes fatalities.

”These crashes which were primarily caused by overloading of trailers with a combination of passengers, goods and animals; speed violations, and night trips.

”On Dec. 23, 2023, at 12:08am in Kwanar Malamawa, Jigawa, a collision between a Toyota Camry and Volkswagen Golf 3 led to the death of 10 people.

”On Dec. 25, 2023 at 06:35am in Inisa, Osun, a lone crash that involved a Mitsubishi Canter resulted in the death of nine victims.

”On Jan. 1, 2024 at 01:35 a.m., in Kankia, Katsina State, also in the dark hours of the day, a lone crash involving Peugeot J5 Bus led to the death of nine people,” he stated.

In the same vein, the corps marshal said that on 2 January at 04:50 a.m. in Aiyere, Kwara, another DAF Trailer collided with a Hiace Bus leading to the death of 11 people.

He added that on 3 January, at about 19:50 p.m., in Sabon Wuse, Niger State, a crash involving a DAF Trailer and a Hiace Bus led to the death of 19 people.

”From these five crashes alone, 58 victims were killed and all deaths were recorded as a result of night trips.

“This alone represents 17 per cent of the total deaths recorded within the 2023 outing period,” he said.

Ali-Biu said that significant enhancement in the number of personnel deployed nationwide helped to reduce the number of crashes.

”You may wish to know that the gratifying development in all these efforts is that the corps went into the exercise with strategic initiatives that tackled all variables that promote RTCs.

”Particularly overloading of trailers and other articulated vehicles combining animals, goods and persons; speed violations, and night trips, which have been principal risk factors over the years.

”Through the instrumentality and resilience of management and operatives, the corps went all out to check and tackle these causative factors head-on by intensifying enforcement on overloading.

”The effort also included compulsory installation of Speed Limiting Device by all commercial vehicles as well as broadening the scope of enlightenment campaigns to sensitise motorists on the hazards associated with night trips”, he added.

The FRSC boss said that the corps also ensured that the 2023 exercise was well put together with evidence-based projections, timely and judicious deployment of personnel and equipment, as well as large pool of volunteers.

He said the volunteers included the special marshals and road safety clubs, the police, military and paramilitary agencies, ambulance service organisations, Federal and State Ministries of Works, construction companies, and community volunteers.