FRSC arrests 7,798 individuals for fake number plates in 2 months

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it arrested 7,798 individuals in two months for offences related to fake vehicle number plates.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, revealed the statistics during a meeting with the House of Representatives Committee on FRSC in Abuja on Wednesday.

The meeting was prompted by concerns over the noticeable proliferation of fake vehicle number plates in the country which poses a significant threat to public safety.

In addition to that, it also highlighted FRSC’s focus on addressing critical issues affecting road safety and national security.

A statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide in Abuja added that Mohammed sought the National Assembly’s support for the Corps’ efforts.

The Corps Marshal briefed the Members on the general efforts instituted to clamp down on fake vehicle registration numbers amidst serious resistance by owners of vehicles with such fake number plates.

He assured the Chairman and Members of the Committee of his commitment to improving the National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS) Portal by ensuring that no vehicle with fake registration is allowed to be driven on Nigerian roads.

“FRSC’s proactiveness came after recording a staggering 7,798 arrests of number plates related offenses in just two months”, he said.

Speaking on the necessity of the ongoing clampdown, Mohammed informed the Committee that FRSC’s statistics reveal a disturbing trend of number plate-related offences, with many motorists flouting the law by using fake or unauthorised number plates.

“This trend according to the Corps Marshal, poses significant security risks, as it hinders efforts to track and identify vehicles involved in crimes by security agencies,” he said.