FRSC apprehend over 14,000 drivers in 2022 in C/River

No fewer than 14,345 drivers were apprehended for various offences by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Cross River, as 54 persons lost their lives from 106 road traffic crashes recorded in the state in 2022.

The sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Mr Abdullahi Hassan, disclosed this to the newsmen on Thursday in Calabar.

Hassan said that 158 vehicles were involved in the crashes with 258 people’s sustained injuries varying degrees of injury.

He attributed most of the crashes to speeding and lost of control by drivers.

The sector Commander said that in the period under review, the Command apprehended 14,345 drivers for various offences.

He added that 8,376 offenders were booked for various traffic offences and brought to the command for appropriate sanctions.

He listed the non use of seat belt, speeding, overloading, wrongful overtaking, use of mobile phone while driving amongst the offences.

The Sector Commander said that the offenders were educated by officials of the corps on the need to obey traffic rules and proper use of the road.

“In the period under review, we held 332 rallies in motor parks, public places and government offices to sensitise motorists on the proper use of the road when driving.

“We are always at the top of our activities in educating motorists on the need for proper road usage.

“When we arrest any offender, we educate and enlighten him/her on the proper use of the road and the essence to know the traffic rules and regulations,” he added.

He advised motorists in the state to have a change of attitude towards road traffic regulations and offences, adding that it was one of the ways of keeping the roads safe from crashes.

Unilorin distances self from implicating Kwara Govt over transportation challenges

University of Ilorin, UniIorin, has distanced itself from a report by a blog, Fact News NG, claiming that the school authorities blamed the Kwara State Government for transportation challenges faced by its students.

In a statement by Kunle Akogun, Director, Corporate Affairs, UNILORIN said the claims in the report are the wild imagination of the author of the concocted story.

“The report, which is purportedly based on the press statement we issued on Monday, 10th January, 2023, is a mischievous misrepresentation of the letters and intent of that press statement,” the University said.

READ ALSO: Shehu Sani demands medical test for all presidential

Findings by our medium show that students of the institution do not just start facing transportation challenges. The transport glitch predates the construction of the Tunde Idiagbon Flyover in Tanke.

“The content of our original press statement is very clear and there is nowhere in it that the state government is blamed for the transportation glitch on University Road. That insinuation is in the wild imagination of the author of the factnewsng.com’s concocted story,” the University spokesperson added.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the University of Ilorin, as a reputable academic institution, has nothing to do with the politics of Kwara State and nobody should hide under our genuine concern for the welfare and wellbeing of our students to pursue personal agenda.”

