From Anatomy to the Runway: The Inspiring Journey of Ikasi Somze Inisomze, Mr. Ideal Nigeria 1st Prince 2024

Ikasi Somze Inisomze is not your typical student. Balancing his academic life as an anatomist with an awesome career as a runway model and content creator, Ikasi has successfully managed to experience two contrasting worlds with grace and determination.

Now crowned Mr. Ideal Nigeria 1st Prince 2024,in a recent interview, he shares how his journey began, the challenges he’s faced, and his plans for the future.

Ikasi’s foray into the world of anatomy initially stemmed from a desire to study medicine. However, his path led him to anatomy, and he has since developed a deep respect for the field. Simultaneously, in 2019, a chance encounter with a model scout shifted his trajectory. “I was heading to work when a scout approached me because of my height,” Ikasi recalls. “Until that moment, I never considered modeling. But that meeting set me on a course I’m still pursuing today.”

Now holding the title of Mr. Ideal Nigeria 1st Prince 2024, Ikasi reflects on the impact it has had on him. “Being Mr. Ideal 1st Prince feels surreal. People initially doubted me, but finishing with the title taught me never to sell myself short.” This recognition opened doors for Ikasi, including opportunities to work with Party Jollof Africa—a cultural organization with which he now serves as an influencer.

The affiliation with Party Jollof Africa was serendipitous. After winning a preliminary event in the Mr. Ideal competition, Ikasi was offered the chance to collaborate with the organization. “I didn’t expect much more than a cash prize, but being able to work with them has been incredible. It’s all thanks to Mr. Ideal Nigeria,” he says.

Despite his growing success, Ikasi remains grounded in his studies. Balancing academics and modeling, he admits, can be overwhelming. “It’s important to pace yourself. I only take on challenges that don’t compromise my education. School is the priority right now.”

Through his content creation and modeling, Ikasi strives to promote authenticity and creativity. “I want people to embrace their creative side, even if it doesn’t make sense to others. Consistency and staying true to yourself will help you find your audience,” he advises. His background in anatomy has also influenced his work as a model, helping him understand and appreciate the uniqueness of every body type. “Anatomy taught me that our bodies are unique, and that’s reflected in how I walk on the runway.”

One of Ikasi’s most cherished moments as Mr. Ideal Nigeria 1st Prince was appearing on national television during a media tour. “Being on Rave TV was special because all I could think about was my mother watching. It was a moment I’ll never forget.”

As Ikasi continues to promote African culture through his partnership with Party Jollof Africa, he sees his role as an advocate for representing African stories globally. “Party Jollof Africa is intentional about bringing African cinematic experiences to the global stage, and that resonates with me as an Ijaw man from an ethnic minority. I’m eager to promote our culture.”

For aspiring academics and creatives, Ikasi has a clear message: “Your dreams are valid. If you can dream it, you can achieve it. Don’t be afraid to pursue exploits outside the scope of academics. Remain consistent, and it will come to fruition.”

Looking ahead, Ikasi plans to complete his degree in anatomy and eventually pursue a second degree in neuroscience. But for now, his focus is on expanding his modeling career, with ambitions of walking on international runways and becoming a household name in the modeling industry. “I want Ikasi Somze Inisomze to be a name that resonates in the modeling world, like Naomi Campbell and Alton Mason.”

With his unwavering determination, talent, and dedication, Ikasi Somze Inisomze is well on his way to achieving his dreams, proving that success is possible when you believe in yourself and work hard.