Fresh cholera outbreak kills over 41 in Jigawa

A suspected cholera outbreak has claimed the lives of numerous people in Jigawa State, with women and children being the hardest hit.

The outbreak, which has affected several communities, has left the state in mourning.

Gatafa village in Auyo Local Government Area is among the most severely impacted, with 41 new graves counted in the village cemetery.

Other communities affected by the outbreak in Auyo include Auyakayi, Gatafa, Muran, Tsidir, Shawara, Tsaka, Majiya, Ayama, Anauya, and Kalgwai, all of which have reported fatalities and a rapid spread of the disease.

Jigawa State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Muhammad Kainuwa, confirmed the outbreak and assured the public that the government is taking urgent steps to contain it.

“We are aware of the situation and have deployed health workers and resources to the affected areas. Measures are being taken to prevent further casualties,” he said.

To improve access to healthcare and address the shortage of medical personnel, Kainuwa also revealed the state’s broader efforts.

“The state government is currently building nurses’ homes in 60 primary health centers to improve the welfare of healthcare staff in rural areas. Additionally, we are working to include about 500,000 vulnerable individuals in the state health insurance scheme to provide better access to healthcare,” he stated.

Moreover, in an effort to bridge the gap in manpower, the government has sponsored medical students to study abroad.

“This is part of our long-term strategy to address the shortage of healthcare workers and ensure we have a steady pipeline of skilled professionals,” Kainuwa stated.

Gatafa, located just six kilometers from the Auyo local government headquarters, has witnessed significant deaths reportedly due to poor hygiene and lack of clean water.

Ahmadu Adamu, a resident of Gatafa who lost three family members, including his wife, said, “The disease spread quickly, and we had no way to stop it. I lost my wife, and two other family members. It has been devastating.”

Survivor Muhammad Chiroma reported that over 200 people in Gatafa have been affected. “The disease hit us hard. Many have died, and more are still fighting for their lives,” Chiroma said.

While the state government continues to respond to the crisis, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has raised serious concerns over the dire shortage of medical personnel in Jigawa, which has complicated efforts to contain the outbreak.

Dr. Sabo Idris, Treasurer of the NMA, highlighted that the state is facing a healthcare workforce crisis.

“We used to have a salary structure higher than the Federal Government, but now Jigawa State has one of the lowest numbers of doctors in the country,” he lamented.

Dr. Idris added that Jigawa has a doctor-to-patient ratio of 1:50,000, significantly higher than the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended ratio of 1:6,000.

“There are only 216 doctors on the state payroll, with about 80 stationed in the 17 secondary hospitals, but many are leaving due to poor working conditions. Another 80 doctors are currently doing their National Youth Service (NYSC), and by the time they finish, the others will have left for better opportunities,” he explained.

NMA officials also pointed out that it can take up to a year for new doctors to receive their full salary after completing NYSC, leading to widespread discontent.

“Our specialist hospitals have less than 10 consultants, and only 12 residents are in postgraduate training under the state. The exodus of doctors is alarming, with many leaving the state as soon as their bonding agreements are complete,” Idris said.

He further noted that doctors in Federal Government hospitals and neighboring states receive double the salary of their counterparts in Jigawa.

“A newly employed doctor under the Federal Government is paid more than a doctor with 15 years of experience in Jigawa. The entry salary scale for a new Federal doctor is CONMES 3/3, while in Jigawa, it is 2/1. If this continues, there will come a time when all doctors will leave,” he warned.

Despite the state’s efforts to control the cholera outbreak, the situation remains a serious public health concern, compounded by a deteriorating healthcare system, the exodus of doctors, and the urgent need for improved facilities and manpower.