French, Finnish Embassies And NiMet Discuss Mutual Areas Of Cooperation

The Embassies of Finland and France in Abuja, Nigeria, have said they will facilitate relationships between the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Finnish and French companies.

At a tripartite meeting on Monday, 3rd June, 2024, held at the French Embassy in Abuja, the Finish Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Leena Pylvanainen said; “NiMet is a key institution in Nigeria. We have followed its climate and weather -related activities and we see opportunities for collaboration in infrastructural development, capacity building and project management.

The Finnish Embassy in Nigeria is also keen to facilitate relationships between NiMet and Finnish companies. The DG/CEO of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike will have opportunity to meet some of them at the sidelines of the forthcoming seventy-eighth session of the Executive Council (EC‑78) of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) taking place in Geneva, Switzerland from 10th to 14th of June, 2024”.

On his part, Charge D’Affaires of the French Embassy in Abuja, Jean -Francois Hasperue said that the tripartite meeting was convened to; “Explore opportunities of working together as partners”.

Responding, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and Nigeria’s Permanent Representative with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Professor Charles Anosike welcomed the opportunity to engage and explore mutual areas of cooperation between the French and Finnish embassies. “NiMet services all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The challenge we face is how to constantly improve our observation infrastructure and maintain them as we have footprints nationwide. With fast changing technologies, the equipment gets obsolete so quickly. We welcome your ideas for support and partnership and look forward to also hosting you at our headquarters”.