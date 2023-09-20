Free medical outreach: Beneficiaries pay “thank you visit” to Sen Binos

By Tom Garba

It was a moment of overflowing joy and deep appreciation for the family of Mal. Usman Haruna when his daughter, Rabi Usman, was treated and healed from an ailment right from birth over 12 years ago

Poor little Rabi had been taken to various hospitals for treatment with millions of naira spent, but the efforts of the medical personnel to cure her proved abortive.

Her parents took her to Maiduguri in Borno State and other hospitals across the country in search of the wellbeing of their little daughter. But she was not cured from the illness.

All hopes were lost and gone, and the thoughts of little Rabi living a normal life seemed to be a mirage. It was a helpless situation.

During the trying moment, Rabi’s father neglected them, when all hopes seemed to have lost. But her mother kept her faith and hope alive.

When Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe embarked on free medical outreach in Demsa LGA January this year, Rabi’s parents decided to ‘try their luck’ by taking her to be treated. They left Bilingo village to the outreach centre at LCCN Referral Centre in Demsa LGA.

But the treatment would not be possible as the facilities on ground would not do what was required. But that was not all.

Senator Binos, in his passionate nature, decided to foot Rabi’s treatment bills at Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital (MAUTH) Yola. Hence, she was referred to the federal hospital.

They stayed in MAUTH Yola for over three months undergoing surgeries upon surgeries. And as God would have it, little Rabi has been cured. She is now healthy and kicking.

Roots News Correspondent visited Rabi at MAUTH Yola on the day of her discharge from the hospital; it was joy everywhere for little Rabi and her family.

Upon Rabi’s discharge, her parents saw the need to visit Senator Binos in his residence right from the hospital for appreciation. They could not hide their joy when they set their eyes on the Senator Adamawa Southern Senatorial District.

Speaking to this reporter, Rabi’s mother, Malama Maimuma Usman, lacked words to express appreciation to Senator Binos for coming to their aid, she prayed God Almighty to grant him the desires of his heart.

In her words, “We cannot believe our eyes that our daughter, Rabi, has been cured of the ailment. Before she could not hold her urine for three seconds. But now, she spends over two hours without urinating. We cannot thank Senator Binos enough”.

Responding, Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe, said that he embarked on free medical outreach not to be appreciated or commended, noting that he sees the exercise as a service to humanity.

The Adamawa South Senator pointed out that it becomes imperative for him to enhance the wellbeing and livelihoods of his constituents, hence his decision to kick-start the free medical outreach over four years ago.

In his words, “Last Sunday in church, our pastor read a story of ten lepers that Jesus Christ healed, but only one saw the need to come back and thank Jesus. This woman is like that. I really appreciate the fact that she is here to thank me for the life of her daughter”.

Senator Binos said that he would keep on meeting the plights of his constituents irrespective of their religion or tribal background, adding that he is the Senator for all the people in Adamawa Southern Senatorial District.

He stated, “Even with the free medical outreach, it is not only meant for the people of Adamawa South. It is for everybody. If you come, you will be given free medical services regardless of your constituency”.

While appreciating the medical team for their professional services, Senator Binos called on the people of Adamawa State to support and rally round Fintiri-led Administration to enable it provide more dividends of democracy.

