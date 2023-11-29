Free internet excites workers, passengers at Ibadan airport

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The provision of free Internet access through WiFi for passengers of Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, (Ibadan airport) Ibadan, has been exciting passengers

Otunba Adedeji Ojo airport manager, alongside members of staff and heads of sister agencies while commissioned the free Wifi facility facilitated by the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) in conjunction with MTN to the excitement of airport users.

The free wireless/limitless wifi which is designed with five access points within the terminal with 500 meters coverage will serve airport users as well passengers waiting for flights at the airport and everybody around the terminal building.

“Backed up with two 5.5KVA Hybrid on-line inverters and thirty-two 380 watts solar panel. It also has two battery racks with sixteen 12V/200 Amps solar rechargeable batteries” Ojo declared.

He applauded NCC and every other force behind the success of the facility.

READ ALSO: The Impact of Global Events on Forex Trading: A…

Head of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Ibadan, Prince Joshua Bepo also expressed appreciation to the NCC and added that the installation of the free WiFi was a big step for the airport.

Overland airways Ibadan head, Mr Setemi admitted that the airport has become a more attractive place for both members of staff and passengers.

Mr Saka Kayode, head of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Ibadan,

acknowledged the quick transformation of the airport overtime since the emergence of the current airport manager and looked forward to more efficient innovations.

Also, Mr Joshua Ameh of Air Peace showed his appreciation to NCC and every force behind the successful project.

One of the passenger, Alhaji Abdurrahman Balogun commended the airport management for the facility describing it as very efficient.

He noted that this innovative facility was similar to the other foreign Airports that he has visited.