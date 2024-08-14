Fraudulent mobilisation: NYSC cancels 101 certificates issued to UNICAL graduates

BY UKPONO UKPONG

In a sweeping move to safeguard the integrity of its programme, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has invalidated 101 Certificates of National Service.

This action affects 99 individuals and two others who were exempted, all of whom were fraudulently mobilised by the University of Calabar during the 2021, 2022, and 2023 NYSC service years.

The Director of Information and Public Relations for the NYSC, Eddy Megwa, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja.

“This is to inform members of the public that the underlisted Ninety-Nine (99) persons and two (2) others on exemption were fraudulently mobilized by the University of Calabar for National Service during the 2021, 2022 and 2023 NYSC Service Years.”

According to the statement, the NYSC management’s firm stance reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that only qualified Nigerian youths, whether locally or internationally trained, receive NYSC Certificates of National Service, especially those purported to have graduated from unaccredited universities are not recognized, while only qualified persons are issued with NYSC Certificates of National Service.

READ ALSO: Kano Has Gone Backwards Under Kwankwaso, Gov Yusuf…

“Arising from the above, the Certificates of National Service of the underlisted persons have been invalidated forthwith by the NYSC Management.

“Members of the public, especially Corps Employers, Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Corporate and Religious Organisations, Multi-National Companies, Corps Producing Institutions and other critical stakeholders of NYSC are to take note of this advertorial for prompt action.

“In addition, members of the public are also enjoined to confirm from NYSC National Directorate Headquarters in Abuja, the authenticity of Certificates of National Service, Exemption and Exclusion Letters being presented for any purpose.” The statement reads in parts