Fraudsters launch new scheme with late Herbert Wigwe

Barely one week after the burial of Herbert Wigwe, the co-founder of Access Bank, one of the largest banks in Nigeria, fraudsters have designed schemes aimed at defrauding vulnerable citizens of their hard-earned money.

To this end, the bank on Saturday sent out newsletters warning their numerous customers of the latest schemes and the need to be on red alert. The newsletter seen by Sunday Times boldly read: “ALERT ON FRAUDULENT PLOY BY SCAMMERS USING OUR LATE CEO’S NAME.

It has come to our attention that fraudsters are soliciting financial contributions and falsely promising giveaways. We are concerned about the safety of your funds. Please do not make any contributions and do not give out sensitive information about your details to anybody.”

Wigwe was among six people who died on 9th of February 2024 after the Eurocopter EC130 in which they were travelling crashed near Nipton, California. Also killed were his wife, Doreen Chizoba Wigwe, his 29-year old son, Chizi Wigwe, former Nigerian Exchange Group Plc Chairman, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, and two crew members.

The passengers were on their way from Palm Springs International Airport to Boulder City, Nevada on a chartered flight operated by Orbic Air to attend the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

The remains of Wigwe and his family were repatriated to Nigeria, where they were buried in his hometown in Isiokpo, Rivers State, on 9th of March, following a week-long wake in Lagos.