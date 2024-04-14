Foursquare Gospel Church re-elects Rev. Sam Aboyeji as General Overseer

The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria as re-elected Rev Sam Aboyeji as the General Overseer, for another five years beginning from November 2024.

You would recall that the pastor took over from Rev. Felix Meduoye, who served the church for nine years in 2019.

This was announced by the Chairman of the Electoral (Affirmation) committee, Rev. James Nda Jacob. He stated that the pastor received a total vote of 1,931 which made up of 97.6% from the 1,979 votes by delegates to lead the church for another term of five years beginning from November 2024.

Delegates from other districts revealed and described the election as free and transparent.

Pastor Sam Aboyeji, appreciated the committee and delegates for a peaceful and fair election.

“Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria will not relent in playing its God-given pivotal role as a frontline evangelical and Pentecostals movement in our country.

“Our outreach focus will continue to guide and shape our policies and procedures in meeting the demands of ministry. The welfare of all our minsters will be further enriched as we accelerate the pursuit of our evangelistic and mission thrust,” he stated.