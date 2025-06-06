Four kidnappers killed in Abraka gun duel, AK-47 recovered – Police

By Owen Akenzua

In a significant security breakthrough, the Delta State Police Command confirmed that four suspected kidnappers were killed in the early hours of Wednesday during a fierce gun battle with a combined team of police officers, local hunters, vigilante members, and anti-cult volunteers in Abraka.

The operation, which took place at about 3:00 a.m. along the Abraka Railway axis, followed credible intelligence about the activities of a suspected kidnapping gang operating in the area.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, the joint security team stormed the location and engaged the suspects in a gunfight. During the exchange, four of the suspected kidnappers sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were later confirmed dead. Several others reportedly fled into the bush with bullet wounds.

“One AK-47 rifle and thirteen rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects,” Edafe stated in an official release.

He further revealed that during a preliminary investigation a recently rescued kidnap victim identified one of the deceased suspects as the leader of the gang responsible for his abduction.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, lauded the bravery and synergy displayed by the operatives and community security partners.

“I commend the courage of our police operatives, hunters, vigilante, and anti-cult volunteers who participated in this operation. This success is a clear indication of what we can achieve through strong community collaboration,” Abaniwonda said.

The Commissioner reiterated the Command’s commitment to deepening community engagement and sustaining the offensive against crime across Delta State. He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

“We will not relent in our efforts to rid our communities of criminal elements. I encourage residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and use our emergency lines, when necessary,” he added.