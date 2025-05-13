Four die over Cholera Outbreak in Plateau village

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Four persons have been reported dead in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, owing to Cholera outbreak.

Report also had it that several others have also been hospitalized.

Also, several persons has also been evacuated to various primary healthcare centres and cottage hospitals in the council area for medical treatment

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman of Bokkos LGA, Mr. Amalau Samuel confirmed the development to our correspondent on Monday.

Amalau noted that the affected communities where the outbreak had been reported included Hurti community, Bokkos West and Bokkos Central and Mangol.

He stated that the Primary Health Care Department and the cottage hospital are working together to address the challenge.

READ ALSO: Kogi Govt Reassures Citizens on Security, Vows to Neutralize Threats

According to him, some affected individuals are currently recuperating in the hospital, while others have been discharged.

The chairman said: ” Yes, we have an outbreak of Cholera in some communities in Bokkos but the Primary Health Care Department in collaboration with the cottage hospital are working in synergy to address the challenge

“So far, we have lost about four persons as a result and some others are recuperating in the hospital. Some have also been discharged. We have two cases in Hurti community, Bokkos West and Bokkos Central and Mangol. These are the affected places”, he said.

The Chairman urged residents to exercise caution and adhere to global health guidelines including practicing good hygiene and Keeping their environments clean.

“We are calling on the good people of Bokkos LGA to be cautious of the development and adhere to the UN guidelines and health activities.

They should practice good hygiene like keeping their environment clean, washing their hands constantly, washing vegetables, fruits, and drinking clean water.

“Above all, they should report any symptoms to the nearest PHC or go to a referral center at any cottage hospital in Bokkos”, the chairman added.