Four days after her wedding, a Nigerian woman dies

Ate Joy Veronica, a 31-year-old Nigerian woman, has died just four days after her wedding.

Naija News understand that Veronica has been buried in Benue state,

The traditional and court marriages of Veronica and her husband, Irabor Samuel, from Edo State, were held on June 25 and 26, respectively.

She was reported to have become ill on June 28 and died the next day, June 29.

On July 10, the remains of the Marketing graduate were laid to rest at her birthplace of Mbarikyor Wadoor in Benue’s Gwer Local Government Area.