Four Chinese bags 5 years imprisonment each for illegal mining in Plateau

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Four Chinese nationals have been convicted for defrauding the country by engaging in illegal mining in Plateau State.

Delivering her judgment, Justice Dorcas Agishi of the Federal High Court in Jos convicted and sentenced the four Chinese citizens to five years imprisonment each both for illegal mining and solid mineral’s activities.

The four Chinese are Liang Quin Yong, Wang Huajie, Zhong Jiajing and Long Kechong.

The defendants were arrested on March 9, 2025 at JLM Mining company site following credible intelligence on activities of some Chinese suspected to be involved in illegal mining activities.

They were each prosecuted on a one-count separate charge bordering on dealing in illegal solid minerals and mining.

They pleaded “guilty” when the charges were read to them, following which EFCC counsel, M.O. Arumemi and F.A.I Asemebo prayed the court to convict them accordingly.

Satisfied that the prosecution has proven the case beyond reasonable doubts, Justice Agishi found the defendants guilty and sentenced the four Chinese to five years imprisonment each or pay a fine of N1,000,000 ( One Million Naira only) each for unlawful purchase and possession of mineral resources

The judge also ordered that the convicts be deported from Nigeria and banned from re-entering the country.

All proceeds of crime are to be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria while Liang Quin Yong is to forfeit the sum of N134, 874, 769, which formed the proceeds of the unlawful purchase of the mineral resources.

Additionally, Justice Agishi ordered the forfeiture of the entire mineral resources recovered in the course of investigation and the sum of N16, 300,000.00, as administrative fine for failure to report a financial transaction within seven days to the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML), as provided under Section 11(1)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

READ ALSO: President Tinubu to Attend Inauguration of Pope Leo XIV in Rome

All the convicts bagged their imprisonment when they were arraigned before the court for illegal dealing in solid minerals.

They pleaded guilty to the charges and were convicted.

Our correspondent reports that the court did not state whether the convicts took the option to pay the N1,000,000 fine or go to jail.

The court did not also state whether the convicts will serve the jail term in Nigeria or in their country, as the judgement also reads that the convicts be deported from Nigeria.