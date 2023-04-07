Foundation trains nurses, Midwives on use of modern medical equipment

By Doosuur Iwambe

In a bid to increase access to use of medical equipment in Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation, Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA) has organised a training and capacity building programme for Nurses and Midwives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The training according to the foundation was geared towards significantly reducing the Maternal Infant Mortality indices in Nigeria by applying the right skills and education.

The foundation also noted that the training targeted Midwives on the use of the Vscan Portable Hand-held Ultrasound Machine to to ensure safer births among pregnant women.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Founder and President of WBFA, Toyin Ojora Saraki, said, the deployment of high tech portable ultrasound machines would contribute to the Wellbeing Foundation Africa’s progressive antenatal intrapartum and postnatal care pathway.

Represented by Eunice Akhigbe, Mrs Saraki midwives at the training will be equipped with knowledge capable of delivering quality antenatal and postnatal maternity care and counsel to an informed and empowered mother.

Mrs Saraki expressed hope that the programme will have an overall impact on maternal and child indices in Nigeria as it was aligned to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goal Three – by improving the knowledge base and skills of medical practitioners to deliver quality healthcare, specifically for women and children.

She said, “This idea is the dream of the foundation of ensuring that mothers, no mother dies during pregnancy or during child birth and no child also delivered by that mother, should die.

“If adequate care, precautions are taking at when they should be taking earlier enough no woman will die of pregnancy complications. Whatever signs or symptoms that are not right will be tackled on time to reduce Maternal and Infant Mortality. This is very vital and key for the well-being foundation Africa.

“You know some mothers that get pregnant and they tell you they don’t even know what it means for baby, especially for first time mothers,they don’t know what it means for the baby to move to kick in the womb. So when this happens and they have issues, they won’t know what to do.

“That is why this training is important. The training will help the midwives to educate these mothers on how to know when the baby is moving and when there are changes.

“Midwives are at the center of taking care of pregnancy and any time we mention pregnant women the first health care personnel that comes to your mind is the midwife. So by virtue of this, midwives should be those that have access to scanning machines.

“So, the aim is to ensure early detection and subsequent diagnosis of women and neonates to minimise adverse antenatal intrapartum and postnatal complications”.

She added that the VScan Portable Ultrasound Machine is a state-of-the-art medical device that provides real-time imaging of the internal organs of pregnant women.

“With this technology, midwives can detect potential complications during pregnancy and provide timely interventions to prevent adverse outcomes for mothers and their babies.”

Participants at the training expressed delight at the gesture saying, it will go a long way in boosting their Knowledge on use of such equipment.

The two-day training programme which took place at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, in the Federal Capital Territory, from Thursday to Friday, saw Wellbeing Foundation Africa donating eight General Electric (GE) VScan handheld ultrasound machines to primary healthcare facilities across Nigeria.