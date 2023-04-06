Foundation seals partnership with IFA on Autism awareness

By Doosuur Iwambe

The President, Ferdinand Effah Music Heritage Foundation, FEMHF, Mr. Stanley Effah, has said that the foundation has sealed the long awaited partnership with IKE Foundation for Autism.

According to Effah, the development is in continuation of the World Autism Day celebration and awareness Week 2023.

He disclosed that the partnership is aimed at to creating more awareness and acceptance for the larger community of Autistic people and families in Nigeria.

He made this disclosure during the IKE FOUNDATION FOR AUTISM, IFA Stakeholders kilometer “WALK THE TALK” road show, in Abuja.

Effah lauds IFA for organising the come together and went on to introduce himself as a proud father of an autistic child, which gave him a sense of belief to always take so much pride in identifying himself by the autism identity.

He also called on autistic parents to continue to believe in their autistic children with a sense of compassionate love and passion.

He frowned at those who mask their true identity that ought to be the light that reflects the uniqueness and potentials associated with Autism.

He further advice on the need to further take the campaign to churches, mosque, schools and communities at the grass root, where people would begin to have a clear insight of Autism in the language they can understand.

“It is indeed a wonderful experience meeting several other Autistic advocacy groups, but we need to do more if we must realize our dream of an autism / neuro-inclusive world.

“It is also an opportunity for us at FEMHF to seal a long awaited partnership with IFA to collaborate in creating more awareness and acceptance for the larger community of Autism people and families in Nigeria.

“However, FEMHF can seized this opportunity to seek for more collaboration with several more Autism groups” Effah said.