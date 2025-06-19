Foundation launches $1,500 competition for young female change makers

By Ukpono Ukpong

As parts of a bold initiative to put Africa’s future in the hands of its young girls, the Initiative for Peace and Women’s Right in Africa (IPWR-A) has launched a continent-wide competition to spotlight and empower teenage girls driving community change across Africa.

With a top prize of $1,500 and access to scholarships and mentorship, the competition is open to girls aged 15 to 20 who are already impacting their communities, or who have visionary ideas for sustainable development. Participants can submit entries in essay writing, visual art, or poetry.

Founder of IPWR-A, Mrs Edidiong Idang, announced the initiative during the official inauguration of the competition platform in Abuja, describing it as a call to action for Africa’s next generation of female changemakers.

“Participants are invited to submit creative works that reflected their role in shaping their communities or offer visionary ideas for future development.

“The competition will conclude with an award ceremony on October 11, in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child,” she said.

She said the 2025 theme, “My Role in My Community: Girls Leading Change for a Sustainable Future,” aligned directly with the objectives of the IPWR-A initiative.

Idang added that entries would be accepted in English and French, with sign language interpretation available across participating African countries to ensure inclusivity.

“Submissions are open in three categories: essay writing, visual art, and poetry. Interested participants are encouraged to visit www.ipwrafrica.org for full guidelines and entry requirements.

“The top entry will receive a 1,500 dollars cash prize, along with additional benefits such as access to scholarships, professional training, and mentorship opportunities.”

Idang commended IPWR-A’s volunteers, partners, and sponsors for their dedication to ensuring that every girl, regardless of disability, language, or geographic location, had a platform to contribute to community development.

IPWR-A established in 2012, focuses on girl-child education, peace building, community development, and inclusive governance across Africa.