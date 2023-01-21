Foundation launches 12,000 scholarship placement for students

By Nsikak Ekpenyong

A non-governmental organization, Free School Foundation, on Friday launched 12,000 scholarship placement for students across the federation.

Speaking at the occasion, President of the Foundation, Dr Akachi Nwoke, said the NGO had successfully enrolled 5,000 in its scholarship scheme.

This, he said, comprised students in nursery, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

“The beauty of this 12,000 scholarship is that it is completely free of charge and we are urging everyone to partner with us to make the project a sustainable and achievable project.

“We are making the project open to all students who want to go to school and are having financial issues. They can apply from our website http://www.thefreeschoolfoundation.org ,” he said.

He called on well meaning Nigerians and donors to support the organization with funds in order to actualise its goals.

One of the beneficiaries of the scheme, Ugochukwu GreatGod Udochukwu, said, “This scholarship has helped me in my schooling life. When I graduated from secondary school, my parents didn’t have any plans to further my studies but the foundation came to our aid. They pay all the bills in the school. We have nothing much to cater for.”

