Forum backs APC, passes vote of confidence on Tinubu, Oborevwori, Dafinone, Waive

By Owen Akenzua

The Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu Federal Constituency (U3) Forum, has declared itself a political pressure group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), pledging unwavering support for the reelections of President Bola Tinubu, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborewori and all APC candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The forum made the declaration when it played host to the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District Senator Ede Dafinone and the member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency, Hon. Francis Waive held at the home residence of its Chairman, Chief John Oguma, in Ovwor, Ughelli South, weekend.

While formally declaring its support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Senator Ede Dafinone, and Hon. Francis Waive, the Forum passed a unanimous vote of confidence on the four leaders. The motion was moved by Barr. Jaro Egbo, Chairman of Ughelli North LGA, and seconded by Hon. Adelabu Bojor, former APC Delta Central Senatorial Chairman.

Speaking during the meeting, Chairman of the Forum, Chief John Oguma said, “We must return Tinubu back to the Villa. That one is sealed. The same goes for our governor— the Omorotomor of Urhobo land. He is doing very well. He’s the only one in our history that the 24 Urhobo kings came together and gave a chieftaincy title. That shows unity and respect.”

Referring specifically to Senator Dafinone, he added: “We played politics with his father in the NPN. When his father was a Senator, I was a youth leader. Today, the son continues that legacy. His father did two tenures, and so should he.”

Oguma was also full of praise for Hon. Waive: “For a long time, we sent people to the National Assembly and saw no impact. But today, we have a representative who brought a Federal Medical Centre to Udu, facilitated a Federal School of Nursing, and a world-class Computer School. This is the kind of politics I believe in—human capital development before anything else.”

He emphasized the collective nature of the Forum’s decision: “When I made that statement, no one challenged me. Instead, the support was overwhelming. We don’t play the politics of ‘I’—it’s always ‘we’.

“Let us respect one another. If it’s not your turn today, it could be yours tomorrow. We have one governor, one president. We must remain loyal and follow their leadership. Fighting them is like fighting God, who put them there.”

Speaking at the event, Senator Ede Dafinone, echoed the spirit of unity now prevailing in Delta politics. “There is no more opposition in Delta. We are now one party, with one purpose. There are no victors and no vanquished—we are all winners,” he said.

He commended Governor Oborevwori’s role in bridging party divides. “Bringing the PDP bloc into the APC was visionary and unifying. Today, federal appointments go through the governor’s office. There is restored discipline and structure.”

On the national economy, Dafinone said: “The past two years have been tough, but under President Tinubu, the economy is beginning to recover. The tough decisions taken are starting to yield fruit.”

Hon. Francis Waive expressed deep appreciation for the Forum’s endorsement. “When your people come around, pass a vote of confidence, and say you have the ticket going forward, man, I’m overwhelmed,” he said.

He cited the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre in Oleri, signed into law by President Tinubu, as a key legislative milestone. “We are seeing unity like never before. Governor Oborevwori has brought together political forces, and that’s what leadership looks like.”