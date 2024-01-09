Former NiMet DG/CEO, Dr Anthony C. Anuforom tasks staff on improved productivity

The former Director General and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Dr Anthony C. Anuforom, has tasked staff of the agency on improved productivity.

Speaking on the topic, ‘NIMET as a semi-autonomous body and its evolution’, Dr. Anuforom who was a guest speaker on day 2 of the 3-day management retreat organized by the agency, said that the steps taken by the DG/CEO of the agency, Prof. Charles Anosike, and members of the management in starting the new year with the retreat signposted the commitment of Prof. Anosike, the directors, management and staff of the agency, to see that NiMet keeps on succeeding.

According to Dr. Anuforo, “The expectations from NIMET are much, especially in this era of climate change with its attendant challenges. The DG/CEO has the competence and qualities to pilot the affairs of NiMet. We must all support him so that we don’t lose the glory of NIMET. All that we achieved in my 10 years as DG/CEO of NiMet was as a result of teamwork”.

Dr. Anuforom argued that meteorological services in Nigeria dated back to 1887 with the activities of Royal Niger Company in Akassa, present day Bayelsa. He said that it is important for the present NiMet DG/CEO, the directors, management and staff of NiMeT to research into past historical records of the agency with a view to knowing what had worked in the past and what needs to be improved.

“NiMet has variously moved around different federal ministries – transport, agriculture, and aviation. What this shows is the importance of NiMeT to all the ministries and the nation”, Dr Anuforom said.

He listed some of the strengths of NiMet as the quality of its staff, and the unique products, services and data NiMet generates. “NiMet data are reliable, country-specific, and relevant to our local needs”, he said.

READ ALSO: NiMet DG/CEO Anosike Harps On Improved Service Delivery

Continuing, Dr Anuforom said; “Staff should not trivialize or compromise data generated by NiMet as that will amount to committing organizational suicide. NiMet should make its data usable, appealing and friendly to users”.

Concluding, Dr. Anuforom congratulated Prof. Anosike on his appointment as DG/CEO of NiMet. He thanked Prof Anosike for inviting him to share thoughts at the retreat, and charged the staff of NiMet as follows; (1) Remain diligent and committed to the interest of NiMet. Personal interest should not override organizational interest. (2) Remain relevant to federal, state governments and other critical stakeholders. (3) maintain Integrity at all times, and ensure that quality of products and services by NiMet are of the highest level at all times. (4) Practice Due process and transparency at all times.