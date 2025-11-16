Former Kogi Governor Idris Wada Dumps PDP for APC

Idris Wada, a former governor of Kogi state, has formally left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wada received his APC membership card on Saturday at his country home in Odu, Dekina LGA of Kogi state.

David Alfred-Dogwo, his media aide, also revealed that his principal, Wada is optimistic about his political future.

“The brief but significant ceremony marks Capt. Wada’s formal entry into the APC, signalling a new chapter in his political journey and reinforcing the party’s growing influence in Kogi East Senatorial District.

“The event was attended by APC leaders, supporters, and well-wishers from across the local government.

“Capt. Wada’s defection is expected to strengthen the APC’s foothold in Dekina and bolster its preparations ahead of future electoral contests in the state and that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027,” he said.

Wada served as governor of Kogi from January 2012 to January 2016 under the platform of the PDP. He lost his re-election bid in November 2015.

That election was initially declared inconclusive, and a supplementary poll was scheduled. Abubakar Audu, the APC candidate at the time, died a day after the first poll.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) later declared the APC’s substitute candidate, Yahaya Bello, as the winner after the supplementary election.