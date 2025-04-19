Former Defence Minister reiterate call for self defence

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Theophilus Danjuma, former Minister of Defense, (rtd), General Theophilus Y. Danjuma, has called for vulnerable communities constantly being attacked by killer herdsmen to defend themselves.

The former Army Chief said government cannot provide security alone, hence people should defend themselves.

This will be the second time Gen. Danjuma is calling on vulnerable Nigerians to defend themselves, our correspondent reports.

The Army boss spoke in an Easter event in Taraba.

According to him: “If our people do not stand up and defend themselves, bandits and terrorists will take over our society,” Danjuma cautioned.

He further urged communities to remain vigilant and proactive in securing their environments.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army Appoints First Female Spokesperson, Lt. Col. Appolonia Anaele

The elder statesman underscored the importance of community readiness, noting that without preparedness and unity, the country risks descending into further chaos.

Beyond his security message, Danjuma also expressed deep appreciation for his staff, partners, and affiliated companies.

He offered special praise to the team at the TY Danjuma Medical Centre, commending their dedication and resilience in delivering essential healthcare services despite challenging circumstances.

The event, as observed by our reporter, served as both a festive celebration and a platform for Danjuma to reinforce his long-standing advocacy for citizen-led security efforts.