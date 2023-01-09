Former Big Brother Housemate Robbed In Lagos

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season seven housemate, Adekunle has been robbed by a fan in Lagos.

According to the reality star, via the microblogging platform, Twitter, the suspect who snatched his phone, had walked up to him at an event in the guise of being a fan.

The twenty-seven-year-old said after he was done taking photos and hugging the fan, said he realized his phone had gone missing.

He further solicited help on ways to retrieve the gadget from the thief.

He said: “Hi guys. So my phone got stolen around 2am at an event at Landmark Beach. A thief pretending to be a fan asked for pictures, hugged me, played a fast one on me and disappeared into the crowd.

“As at 6am this morning, the first known location of the phone was at Bamgbose Street.

“Further probe showed that the phone was then moved towards Arolaya, the gadget selling area of Lagos Island.

“Currently, the phone is being tracked and on Lost Mode. Almost useless to the thief. It’s a black iPhone and my picture is the wallpaper.

“If you’re around Lagos Island, and/or you have any information about how to get the phone back or if you can help in anyway, it will be highly appreciated.”

