Foreign students boost forex earnings at NCAT, Zaria

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, has become a growing hub for foreign aviation students, boosting the federal government’s foreign exchange earnings.

The college is currently attracting students from Egypt, Asia, and French-speaking countries.

Speaking during the 2025 training for aviation journalists in Zaria, NCAT Rector, Dr Danjuma Ismaila, revealed that global demand for high-quality aviation training is drawing international interest to the institution.

He noted that NCAT is certified by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which is accredited by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), making its certifications globally accepted.

“We generate a lot of foreign exchange into the country and have the potential to generate even more.

“With the launch of our flight simulators, we expect more students, especially from Asia, to come to Nigeria rather than wait for limited training slots in Dubai”, Ismaila said.

He disclosed that a team of air traffic controllers from Egypt is due for a specialised programme on June 16, while the college recently hosted trainees from Francophone countries for aviation English training.

Despite its growing profile, Ismaila said inadequate infrastructure and funding constraints are limiting NCAT’s capacity. He stressed the need for improved accommodation facilities and other essential infrastructure to accommodate the rising number of foreign students.

“Our charges are affordable compared to other countries, which gives us a competitive advantage. With the right infrastructure, NCAT can become a global destination for aviation training,” he said, adding that he and Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo are working to reposition the college for international excellence.