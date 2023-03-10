Foreign Observer group condemns conduct of February 25 elections in Nigeria

…expresses confidence in judiciary to give reprieve

By Tunde Opalana

A group of foreign observers that monitored the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections in Nigeria has condemned the poll as failing to meet the global best practice on election conduct.

The observers who are majorly Nigerians living abroad were in Nigeria on the invitation of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to observe the 2023 general election.

The group under the aegis of Nigerian In Diaspora Organization NIDO condemned the election as “not free and fair”at a news conference on the State of the Nigerian nation in Abuja Thursday.

Addressing the press, Chairman of NIDO, Dr. Kinsman Chikelu reiterated an early submission of the body on the assessment of the election.

Presenting the position of NIDO, Dr Chikelu said “we have been partners with INEC for many years back as NIDO Nigeria diaspora organisation and as it stands this year also on the electoral process we were also invited to come and observe as a Status of foreign observers.

“Some of us arive a week before, some two days. before, some went to the South, East, North and so forth, so we were all at the field on the day of this election.

“We as NIDO, in line with the communiqué issued few days after the election on the stand of NIDO worldwide, we are here to reinforce our stand saying categorically that the presidential election that was witnessed few days ago, organised by INEC was not free and fair, to the standard that we expected.

“On invitation we had several briefings by INEC I want to stand to say most we leave our different jobs, activities and families in the diaspora to respect this noble cause in Nigeria as observing this election. The various briefings we received from INEC was how they organised and how they are ready but on the day of the election all of us here witnessed the drama that is contrary to what the briefing was before the day of the election.

“Especially the issue of uploading the result of the presidential polls, myself and others witnessed that the BVAS were not doing the transmission of the results to the server from the polling unit, we were all worried and we came back to Abuja the next day as the collation was going on to say that what we witnessed at the polling units wasn’t actually what we were briefed before, as par the use of the BVAS as the game changer.

“Some us came as far as Oceania, about $4000 flight ticket, some came from DR Congo, not less than $ 1,500 flight ticket, some from Monrovia, France, so when we calculate this sacrifice we are not here to witness an unserious process. If that is the case we would have watched it on the television and we will say that is our usual way.

“Today we are reinforcing our stand of NIDO worldwide that this election is not free and fair. Secondly we are using this opportunity to call on INEC to upload the results and reflect the voting of Nigerians.”

The group however expressed confidence in the judiciary, hoping that the aggrieved parties and candidates can get reprieve at the court.

“As the matter is already in court we have said it clearly as civilised citizens of Nigeria Iiving in the diaspora, we have trust in our judicial system and we are using this opportunity to extend our demand for the second time to the judiciary that they should not disappoint the entire Nigerians and say the law as it is.

“The judiciary should do the needful and redeem the image of whatsoever transpired that day.

“We are using this opportunity to call for calm, let’s not jump the gun, let’s give the judiciary this opportunity to do the needful,” said NIDO.

