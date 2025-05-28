Foreign investor plans multi-billion-dollar investments in Nigeria

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Chairman of Allen Le & Partners, International Investment Consulting Joint Stock Company, Mr Allen Le Nam, has unveiled plans to mobilise multi-billion-dollar investments in Nigeria across various sectors.

Mr Nam, who is based in Hanoi, Vietnam, disclosed the plan during his official visit to Nigeria, where he pledged to bring in other international investors and partners to participate in the country’s development.

His visit, facilitated by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development (SV-NED), HRH Queen Mother Amb. Chief Amina Temitope Labinjo-Ajayi (JP), was welcomed by the Federal Government.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, expressed optimism about the discussions held with Mr Nam and SV-NED but noted it was premature to disclose full details. He, however, described the visit as encouraging for Nigeria’s investment drive.

Mr Nam emphasised the role of the private sector in economic transformation, expressing hope that Nigeria could develop into an economy comparable to Vietnam or Canada. He said he was impressed by the hospitality shown to him since arriving in Nigeria, adding that this was his first visit to the country.

“This is my first time. But on how much I am planning to mobilise, I can tell you later. It’s going to be multi-billion dollars from me, my investors, partners, and associates,” he said.

He also expressed optimism that Nigeria’s infrastructure, especially airports, could undergo significant transformation in the coming years, citing recent developments in Vietnam as an example.

Chief Labinjo-Ajayi described Mr Nam’s visit as the fulfilment of a long-standing dream, adding that the planned investments align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“They are coming to invest heavily under the Renewed Hope Agenda. President Tinubu is focusing on the private sector, and we cannot rely solely on government. The private sector must drive growth,” she said.

Also speaking, Mr Kingsley Bede Onyeocha, CEO of Allen Le & Partners, said the team was impressed by the reception and potential they observed in Nigeria. He noted that Nigeria has abundant human and natural resources and commended the country’s hospitality and infrastructure improvements.

“We’ve seen positive changes. Nigeria has the human capital, resources, and potential—we’re here to support its development and help build on what already exists,” Onyeocha said.