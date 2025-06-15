Foreign Affairs Ministry, Global Shapers push for inclusive Africa trade future

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in partnership with the Abuja and Lagos Global Shapers Hubs, youth initiatives of the World Economic Forum, has reaffirmed its commitment to building a more inclusive and youth-driven African trade future.

This was demonstrated through the successful hosting of the West Africa Youth Futures Roundtable held in Abuja.

The hybrid event, streamed virtually across both Anglophone and Francophone West Africa, convened over 100 young leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators from across the region.

It served as a strategic build-up to the forthcoming West Africa Economic Summit (WAES 2025), with an emphasis on empowering youth through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Held under the theme “AfCFTA and Youth-Led Innovation: Breaking Market Barriers,” the roundtable provided a dynamic platform for dialogue on how young people can unlock regional opportunities through trade, technology, and enterprise. Participants explored ways in which the AfCFTA framework can accelerate innovation, integration, and inclusive development.

Key discussions centered on three critical thematic areas: access to capital and scale for MSMEs, cross-border trade and digital platforms, and innovation ecosystems for youth employment.

Speakers and participants alike delved into the persistent challenges young entrepreneurs face, especially in rural and underserved communities.

“What financing innovations are needed to reach youth-led MSMEs beyond urban centers?” and “How can digital platforms reduce trade friction and foster regional inclusion under AfCFTA?” were among the thought-provoking policy questions posed during the session.

Participants also examined models of innovation ecosystems that could effectively support youth employment and entrepreneurship.

Delivering goodwill messages on behalf of the Ministry, Senior Special Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Simi Fajemirokun, emphasized the centrality of youth in Africa’s future trade landscape.

“The Ministry is deeply committed to trade diplomacy that enables youth participation and MSME growth,” she said, encouraging continued youth engagement in policymaking spaces.

In his remarks, Ambassador Oluremi, Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics at the Ministry, noted that innovation is no longer a luxury but a necessity for Africa’s regional competitiveness.

“Innovation must be the engine of job creation and sustainable development across West Africa,” he stated.

The roundtable featured high-level contributions from a panel of West African thought leaders and practitioners, including economists, digital strategists, development experts, and youth advocates. Their insights highlighted the need for coordinated regional responses to common trade barriers.

The participants also called for greater public-private collaboration, policy harmonization across borders, and recognition of informal entrepreneurs and rural innovators in the AfCFTA framework. These measures, they said, are essential to building an inclusive and resilient regional trade ecosystem.

According to the organizers, the roundtable outcomes will feed directly into youth-led trade policy recommendations to be submitted to decision-makers at WAES 2025. This participatory approach underscores the role of youth as architects of regional economic transformation.

In a statement signed by Alkasim Abdulkadir, Special Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs on Media and Communications, the Ministry reiterated its commitment to advancing youth diplomacy and strengthening regional leadership in the implementation of AfCFTA.

“We remain committed to fostering platforms that elevate youth voices and ideas in Africa’s economic future,” the statement read.