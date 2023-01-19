Forbes recognized TECH as the best online university in the world

With a one hundred percent online method, TECH students can be trained in Nigeria with the best international programs

Forbes is recognized as the world’s preferred magazine in business and has highlighted the success of TECH Technological University as ‘’the best online university in the world’’ because it allows learning anywhere and time, due to its hundred percent online method offered.

The leading publication, argument that TECH University has an important trajectory that allowed it to get recognition as “the benchmark institution” in the distance learning sector in the world because they consider a principal factor such as the lifestyles of many students who have no time to access education in a traditional classroom considering factors such as time, location, or work schedule.

TECH Technological University is known as a global operator because it has an innovative academic range, a choice of qualified teaching staff, and a unique learning method to provide companies with the best-qualified professionals.

During the last years, the institution gets a big expansion throughout the world, it currently has more than 100,000 students in one of its 10,000 programs, and the total number of graduates already exceeds 500,000 in all programs offered in many faculties.

TECH University educational offer

The focus of Technological University is to supply the highest education. For this reason, they offer bachelor’s degrees, professional master’s degrees, doctoral degrees, advanced master’s degrees, postgraduate diplomas, postgraduate certificates, executive development programs, and languages courses 100% online.

Programs offered are divided in many faculties, and different areas of knowledge such as Veterinary Medicine, Video games Design, Education, Nursing, School of Business, Sports Science, Engineering, Design, Law, Medicine, Dentistry, Nutrition, Psychology, Pharmacy, Geography and History, Humanities, School of Languages, Information Technology, Physiotherapy, Journalism and Communication.

Re-learning method designed by TECH

Technological University has designed Re-Learning, an innovative method based on target repetition. The institution is the online pioneer to introduce this recognized international system and is the only certified to use it in their classes. The method combines the best educational quality and design, academic demand, and the latest technology to supply the best learning experience.

It is focusing on using didactic material presented in multimedia formats created by qualified teachers and experts in pedagogy, the aim is to combine real cases, resolution of complex situations through simulation, the study of cases applied to each professional career, and learning based on reiteration using audios, videos, animations, images, among other materials resources which are intended to bring a differential education to each one of the students from TECH.

Also, this learning system helps students to go at their own pace, accommodating to their time and daily life Also, it wants to bring confidence and autonomy to people by allowing them to keep the concepts and knowledge in their memory in an effortless way, surpassing traditional learning schemes.

Forbes argues: ‘’The results achieved by its learning method are outstanding, while also improving overall student satisfaction levels on the indicators that show TECH as the best online university.”

The institution created by leading professionals

TECH University was created in 2015 by the academic group TECH Education Rights & Technologies SL a team of leading professionals and academics around university education in Spain.

It has the structure of an international cluster of digital private universities focused on higher education and quality most successful postgraduate university degrees and was recently recognized as one of the 200 fastest growing companies in Europe in recent times.

