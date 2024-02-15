For N20m, Wike wants two fleeing kidnappers dead or alive

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has placed a N20 million bounty on two fleeing Abuja kidnapping kingpins, Dahiru Adamu and Abu Ibrahim, both from Niger State.

Wike made the announcement on Tuesday in Abuja at the FCT Police Command, where 15 kidnap suspects and “one chance” robbery gang members were paraded.

Addressing the police, Wike said, “You said there are two criminals on the run? Let me put money on their heads. Wherever they are, send your men out there, I will give them N20 million. Go and fish them out, wherever they are. I want to see them dead or alive,”

The minister commended the FCT Commissioner and his men for the renewed crack down on kidnappers and other criminal elements with the federal capital city and its environs.

He reiterated his commitment to providing law enforcement agencies with the necessary equipment required to tackle the rising cases of kidnapping in the FCT.

“Let me assure the residents of FCT that with the support of President Bola Tinubu, we are fully prepared to take the war to the criminals.

“I trust the police and our confidence in them is getting stronger,” he added.

While urging the police to do more on intelligence gathering, the minister called on members of the public to volunteer credible information to law enforcement agencies to enable the nation win the war against kidnapping and other crimes.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Benneth Igweh, said the criminals were arrested in the last two days.

Igweh explained that men of the command attached to Mabushi Divisional Headquarters, arrested eight suspected armed robbers operating once chance vehicles to rob FCT residents.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the suspects who are responsible for several one chance activities in the past, were trailed to the Central Area in an attempt to rob some innocent residents and were arrested.

“The suspects confessed to using toy guns and knives to scare their victims to illegally obtain from them,” he said.

The commissioner said the suspects would be charged to court soon, adding that acting on credible intelligence, the operatives of Utako divisional headquarters along with the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command arrested seven suspected kidnappers on February 13.

Igweh said the suspects were arrested in Pyankasa, Tudun Wada and Ketti village in connection to the kidnapping of 14 persons with the territory.

“They are responsible for the kidnapping of five victims in Federal Mortgage Housing Estate, Kabusa, three people at Ketti village, and Fulani residents of Alhaji Sani area.

“They are also responsible for the kidnap of a woman and her gate man in Kabusa Estate, one Mr Sunday Zakwai and four others while they Killed the district head of the area.

“The criminals also kidnapped two staff members of Defence Estate, Kabusa.

The Commissioner of Police further revealed that N20 million cash, six AK 47 rifles, bulletproof vests and locally fabricated walkie talkie were recovered from the suspects.

Igweh said the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.