For insecurity to end, Nigerians must trust the Military –CDS Irabor

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, on Sunday, said the Nigerian citizens must trust the military and other security agencies for the war on insecurity to be more effective.

He made the comment while speaking on a Channels Television’s special programme aired for Democracy Day and monitored by our correspondent.

“It is for us to have an understanding that we can’t withhold information and expect miracles to happen.

Certainly, it’s not going to happen,” he said.

He added that: “I’m a victim as well as any Nigerian that is on the street. We are all victims together. There’s no one who is on the other side. We are in it together. We are on the frontlines. Trust is not something we need to beg for.

“I will seek and crave the indulgence of all Nigerians to say that there has to be trust. Trust must exist and trust must be given in all respect, so that together, we will achieve the state of peace that we so desire.”

The General noted that “a lot of improvement” had been recorded in securing the country in the past one year.

However, he admitted that the desired state of security was yet to be achieved.

It would be recalled that parts of the country have continued to be subjected to repeated acts of violent crimes, including kidnapping and gunmen massacres.

On June 5, gunmen attacked St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, killing scores of worshippers.

The CDS expressed regret over the violent incidents, but argued that security agencies had averted many others. He said in the same week of the Owo attack, security agencies had halted what could have been major attacks in Kano and Abuja.

“We recovered a large quantum of arms and ammunition and other materials which, of course, the criminals were intending to use in various parts of the country, including Abuja.

“That the Owo incident happened does not imply that improvements have not happened.

Peace is a process. It is not an end-state. We are working to get to a stage where we get to zero-incidents,” he said.

