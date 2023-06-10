Food to take to boost low sperm count

By Doosuur Iwambe

A male has a low sperm count commonly known as oligozoospermia when there are less than 15 million sperm per millilitre of semen.

A low sperm count can make it more challenging to conceive naturally, but it’s still possible to get pregnant.

Low sperm counts and issues with sperm quality are both fairly typical sperm issues. Some foods can help boost your sperm count as such they can lower your likelihood of having a low sperm count.

According to Medicalnewstoday and WebMD, below are 8 sperm-boosting foods you should start eating more often if you have a low sperm count:

Banana

Bananas contain large amounts of vitamins A, B1, and C, which help produce healthy sperm and increase sperm production. Bromelain is a separate enzyme also present in this tropical fruit. This naturally occurring anti-inflammatory enzyme boosts both the motility and number of sperm.

Spinach

Vitamins A, C, K, iron, folate, potassium, and folate are just a few of the ingredients in spinach that support and promote sperm production. Spinach has a lot of folic acids, which promote sperm health and motility in general.

Walnut

Walnuts are a good source of both protein and wholesome fats. Healthy fat is required for the development of the sperm cell membrane. These omega-3 fatty acids help to increase sperm volume by improving blood flow to the testicles. The arginine in walnuts contributes to an increase in sperm count.

Egg

The egg is a suitable substitute to increase sperm count because it is protein-rich. The egg also improves sperm motility and protects it from damaging free radicals. The nutrients in an egg can help sperm grow into stronger, healthier specimens, which raises fertility.

Carrots

According to scientists, eating more carrots can boost sperm count.

This vegetable is high in carotenoid an orange-coloured antioxidant charge of many carrot health benefits, including increasing sperm motility.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal may assist with erectile dysfunction even though it may not be the first food that comes to mind when you think about sexual wellness.

Due to their reputed aphrodisiac properties, oats may aid in boosting penile blood flow. They include L-arginine, an amino acid that may be used to treat impotence and raise testosterone levels.

Tomatoes

The high vitamin and antioxidant content of tomatoes may have several benefits for male s£xual health, fertility, and prostate health.

They include lycopene, a red-coloured antioxidant that has been linked to increased sperm production. They are also rich in vitamin C, which may aid healthy men in producing more sperm.

Avocados

Avocados are a good source of vitamin E, which may assist men with low sperm count in producing sperm of higher quality.

A medium avocado (150 grams) can contain about 9% of the recommended daily intake (DV) of zinc, which is a critical element involved in sperm quality, testosterone synthesis, and fertility.

