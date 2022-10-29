Food Inflation: Average price of tomato rises 30% in one year-NBS

By Joy Obakeye

The average price of 1kg tomato rose by 30.06 per cent from N342.25 in September 2021 to N445.12 in September 2022, the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed.

The nation’s statistics bureau disclosed this in its Selected Foods Price Watch Report for September 2022, stating that the price of 1kg boneless beef rose by 24.39 per cent year-on-year to N2, 199.37.

The report noted that at the state level, the highest average price of rice (local sold loose) was recorded in Rivers with N621.61, while the lowest was recorded in Jigawa at N371. Ebonyi recorded the highest average price of beans (brown, sold loose) with N857.02, while the lowest was reported in Benue with N368.21.

In addition, Abia recorded the highest price of Vegetable oil (1 bottle, specify bottle) at N1, 464.44, while Benue recorded the lowest at N643.64.

“Analysis by zone showed that the average price of 1kg tomato was higher in the South-South and South-East with N711.32 and N643.25 respectively, while the lowest was recorded in the North-East with N209.22. The South-South recorded the highest average price of 1kg rice (local sold loose) with N519.22, followed by the South-West with N514.37, while the lowest was recorded in the North-West with N417.00.”

The report added that the average price of palm oil increased by 30.70 per cent from N709.50 in September 2021 to N927.34 in September 2022. On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 3.42 per cent.

Meanwhile, the average price of vegetable oil stood at N1, 075.89 in September 2022, showing an increase of 32.35 per cent from N812.94 in September 2021.

