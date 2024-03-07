Food Crisis: Customs intercepts sacks of beans going to Benin Republic

The Seme border command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Tuesday, disclosed that it Intercepted 400 bags of beans worth N61.45 million on the verge of being illegally exported to neighbouring Benin Republic.

Speaking to journalists at the Seme-Krake Joint Border Post, the Customs Area Controller, Seme border, Timi Bomodi, however, disclosed that the intercepted beans would be auctioned to the public as soon as the headquarters of the service gives the Command necessary approval.

Bomodi explained further that the Customs Service Act 2023, do not allow Nigerians to export grains out of the country.

“We need to ensure that what is being produced locally stays within the country before we export and the Actthe new Customs act says grains can’t be moved out of the country and when it’s done there is a procedure. Which included NXP, CCI among others and when that is not done, any attempt to do it illegally will face the wrath of the law,” he added.

Speaking on anti-smuggling drive of the command, the former National Public Relations officer of the service said between January and February 2024, the Command successfully seized 2,193 bags of rice, 81,930 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 265 parcels of cannabis sativa.

According to him, also Intercepted from smugglers are nine vehicles, two locally made guns, 149 pig of Codeine syrup among other items with a duty paid value (DPV), of N365.8million,

“Between January and February 2024, the Command successfully made 168 interventions which resulted in the seizure of 2,193 bags of 50kg (3 trailer load equivalent) of foreign parboiled rice; 81,930 liters of PMS- 3 tankers equivalent; 9 vehicles; 1425 General merchandise, 265 parcels of cannabis sativa and other narcotics; 149 pkg of codeine and 2 locally manufactured guns with a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N365.8million.

“A total of 13 suspects were arrested in connection with these seizures and six of them were granted administrative bail, three were handed over to NDLEA for further agency action and one was handed over to the Nigerian Police, while 3 suspects are still in our custody.

“At this point, it is important to highlight the importance of the Joint Security Meetings held regularly here at the Joint Border Post. These meetings provide valuable intelligence and opportunities to cross-fertilize ideas about Border management. We note that collaboration holds the key to success in border management that’s why we’ve insisted on information sharing among sister agencies,” he stated.

The Customs boss also disclosed to journalists that between January and February, 2024, the command generated a whooping N1.160billion from genuine importers.

“The Command was given a target of N7.875billion to collect in the current year and this represents an increase of over 400% in collections compared to the target of 2023. This also translates to a monthly collectible revenue of N656.258million. In January 2024, the Command collected N643.03million while in February, we collected N517.950million making a total of N1.160billion. This is about 88 per cent of the total expected revenue.

“The shortfall in expected collections can be attributed to the total aggregate decline in imports occasioned by the high exchange rate,” he pointed out.

“The Lagos-Abidjan corridor of which the Lagos Badagry expressway is a major composite is a singular passageway accessible via multiple tributaries. Our creeks and the Atlantic traverse this single entry point. That is why collaboration with the Nigerian Navy is imperative and significant. The Nigerian Air Force and Army have provided critical support throughout this period,” he noted.