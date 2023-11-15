Follow Jonathan’s footstep, congratulate Diri – PANDEF urges Sylva

By Nosa Akenzua

The National leadership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has called on all the other governorship candidates in Saturday’s Bayelsa State governorship election, especially former governor, Chief Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to follow the example set by the noble son of Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta, former President Goodluck Jonathan, in reaching out to Governor Diri who has been returned winner of the November 11 Governorship election, in the overall interest of the state.

PANDEF, accordingly, congratulated Governor Douye Diri on his well-deserved re-election and urged him to be magnanimous in victory while calling on all political leaders in Bayelsa State to work together by placing the peace and stability of the state above all other considerations.

PANDEF in a statement signed by Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, further commended the people of Bayelsa State for the relatively peaceful governorship election, which was devoid of violence in most places.

The statement said: “We are using this opportunity to also commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the security agencies for the orderly manner in which they conducted the off-season election in Bayelsa State. It should be noted that Bayelsa State is critical to the stability of the Niger Delta region, and the national economy in general. Hence, the peaceful electoral outcome is quite pleasing to all.

READ ALSO: Nigeria, Germany synergise on hydrogen sector.

“We must also commend the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his stately stance of non-interference in the electoral process”

PANDEF however called on the security agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported unfortunate incident of death in Brass local government area of the state as well as other infractions committed during the election.