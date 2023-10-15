Folio re-organises, makes new appointments

Folio Holdings has announced new appointments in its subsidiaries, Folio Africa and Folio Spaces, aimed at enhancing business operations.

According to the organisation’s Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Sandra Iyawa, these appointments mark a significant development for the company.

The seasoned marketing professional, Tina Adesugba, has assumed the role of Business Development and Strategy Executive at Folio Africa. With over a decade of diverse industry experience, Ms. Adesugba is known for her expertise in crafting impactful campaigns and creating captivating content that invigorates brands, leaving an indelible mark on the business landscape. She is also a co-founder of the creative agency, 245, a prominent marketing and creative powerhouse based in Lagos. Ms. Adesugba’s impressive career includes holding various positions, such as Vice President of Content and Communication at the Aristokrat Group, Creative Director at Midas Radio, and General Manager at Plug Entertainment, where she achieved numerous remarkable milestones.

Furthermore, the Public Relations expert, Geraldine Uba, has assumed the position of General Manager at Folio Spaces and Experience Limited. Ms. Uba brings a wealth of extensive management experience to this role, having previously served as a manager at Nucomm International and Head of Operations at Folio Media Group. In addition to her managerial roles, Ms. Uba has also worked with Nigeria Info as an On-Air Personality (OAP).

In addition to these appointments within Folio Africa, the seasoned customer relations administrator, Stella Iyoho, has taken on the role of Business Development Officer in the organization.

Throughout her career, Ms. Iyoho has made significant contributions to organizations such as Network Travels, Virgin Nigeria Airways, and TopBrass Aviation.