Folio Comms Unveils Centenary Plans for Daily Times, Sets Vision For the Next Century of Nigerian Journalism

Folio Communications Plc, publishers of Daily Times Nigeria, has announced plans for the newspaper’s 100th anniversary celebration, unveiling a sweeping vision to reposition one of Nigeria’s oldest media institutions for the digital age.

The announcement was made on Thursday at a world press conference held at the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) Conference Room in Maryland, Lagos.

At the event, Fidelis Anosike, chairman of Folio Communications Plc and publisher of Daily Times Nigeria, unveiled two flagship initiatives — The Nigerian Project and DTN @2.0 — described as a “fusion of legacy and innovation” aimed at redefining journalism, storytelling, and national perception.

“The Daily Times is not just a newspaper; it is an institution that has told Nigeria’s story for a hundred years,” Anosike said.

“This centenary is both a reflection and a renewal of purpose. Through The Nigerian Project and DTN @2.0, we are reimagining what national media can achieve when heritage meets innovation.”

Founded in 1926, Daily Times has been a constant witness to Nigeria’s political, economic, and cultural evolution — from colonial rule to independence, from military regimes to democracy.

Over the decades, it has chronicled defining national moments and produced generations of journalists who went on to shape the country’s media and political landscape.

The centenary celebration, branded Daily Times @100, will run from October 2025 to June 2026 and will include exhibitions, archival showcases, a national lecture series on media and democracy, and a grand gala and awards night in Lagos to honour media pioneers and cultural icons.

‘The Nigerian Project’ and DTN @2.0

At the heart of the celebrations is The Nigerian Project, a platform designed to leverage the newspaper’s century-old archives and reputation to reshape Nigeria’s global image through factual, inspiring storytelling.

The project aims to make Daily Times a hub for positive narratives and civic dialogue while using its extensive archives — one of the most comprehensive records of Nigeria’s modern history — to reconnect citizens with national identity.

“Nigeria’s story is too important to be told inaccurately,” Anosike said.

“We are deploying 100 years of authentic documentation to redefine how Nigeria is seen and understood, both at home and abroad.”

The second major initiative, DTN @2.0, represents the rebirth of Daily Times as a fully digital, data-driven newsroom designed to serve both Nigerian and international audiences.

The restructured newsroom will focus on multimedia storytelling, audience analytics, and diaspora engagement.

Set for a full rollout on June 25, 2026, the platform will feature cross-platform integration and content partnerships aimed at positioning Daily Times as a global hub for credible African journalism.

Training the Next Generation

As part of the transformation, Folio Communications also announced the Folio Media and Creative Academy (FMCA), which will train more than 50,000 Nigerian journalists, students, and creatives in digital storytelling, media innovation, and ethics.

The FMCA Impact Series will feature respected figures such as Ambassador Dele Cole, Aremo Segun Osoba, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, and Dr. Onyema Ugochukwu, who will serve as mentors and faculty members.

The initiative aims to restore professionalism, bridge the digital skills gap, and equip young journalists to tell African stories with integrity and global relevance.

Beyond its journalistic heritage, Daily Times also holds a unique place in Nigeria’s corporate history as the first indigenous company listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, underscoring its role in national enterprise and self-determination.

Anosike said the centenary would not only celebrate this history but also build an ecosystem of partnerships to sustain it.

The publisher revealed plans to engage a global investment firm and 100 Nigerian enterprises as centenary partners to support the initiative and drive creative industry growth.

“Our goal is to make Daily Times the global standard for African journalism in the digital age — credible, creative, and commercially sustainable,” he said.

“We are not just celebrating the past,” Anosike concluded. “We are creating a platform for the next 100 years of Nigerian storytelling — where heritage becomes the foundation for innovation, creativity, and truth.”