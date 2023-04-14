Folarin facilitates additional ICT centres to make 17 in 4 years

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State and senator representing Oyo Central senatorial district, Teslim Kolawole Folarin, has facilitated additional Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centres in two secondary schools, making such 17 in about four years of his representation in the Red Chamber.

Folarin disclosed this via his verified Twitter account, @teslimkfolarin.

The beneficiary schools area Iresaadu High School, Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State and Community Secondary School, Badeku in Ona Ara Local Government Area of the state.

Recall that Senator Folarin has taken the provision of ICT centres in schools and communities in the senatorial district, since the beginning of his second stint in the Senate in this dispensation.

Recently, he facilitated/organised a Federal Government training of 500 youths in various centres spread across the district in which participants were trained in repair of mobile phone, both hardware and software.

The graduation ceremony, presentation of start-up kits and laptop computers, which also had captains of relevant Federal Government agencies, were held at the popular Jogor Centre, Ring Road, Ibadan, the state capital.

