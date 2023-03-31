Folarin, Adelabu have reached out to me –Makinde

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Governor of Oyo State, Engineer ‘Seyi Makinde, has revealed that his co-contestants in the last governorship election in the state have reached to him after the election.

Makinde had been re-elected penultimate week, defeating Senator Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chief Adebayo Adelabu of the Accord.

Speaking at the presentation of certificates of return to him, his deputy and all members of the state House of Assembly, the governor said “I want to especially appreciate the Resident Electoral Commissioner and his team, because the Oyo State election is a reference point for elections right across the country. My co-contestants have congratulated me; and I received a call personally from my brother, Bayo Adelabu, and we got a notice from Senator Teslim Folarin as well. That is the spirit in Oyo State.”

He, however, declared that he would redouble efforts towards taking the people of the state from poverty to prosperity, maintaining that electioneering was over and it was time for the government to face the task of governance and building a state that would be the envy of all others in Nigeria.

He expressed appreciation to the Resident Electoral Commissioner and his team.

“Today is not a day for long speeches, but a day to thank the Almighty God on behalf of all the elected officials in Oyo State. I want to use this opportunity to say that elections and electioneering campaigns are over now. No more abuses and all that; and it is time for us to face the task of governance and building a state that will be an envy for all the states in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Muslim customs officer caught live on TV with

“This is the time for us to redouble our efforts towards taking our people from poverty to prosperity. This is a day to reflect on the decision of the people of Oyo State. It is a day to acknowledge all the people who have contributed one way or another to making today a success.

“Let me finally say thank you to my leaders and elders,” he said.

Earlier, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Oyo State, Dr. Adeniran Tella, said that the commission was mandated by law to issue certificates of return, within 14 days, to every candidate who had been returned elected.

“The electoral event is specifically designed for the presentation of certificates of return to the governor-elect, deputy governor-elect and 32 elected members of the Oyo State House of Assembly, for which the election took place on March 18 in the Pacesetter State,” he said.