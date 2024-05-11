Folake Akindele and her Tiffany Amber spa

BY OBA SOYEBO

For over 25 years, Folake Akindele’s Tiffany Amber has commanded attention and retained its leadership position in the Nigerian fashion industry.

And this is not up for debate. But Tiffany Amber is more than just a fashion brand. There’s more. The newest one is Tiffany Amber Spa located in the ultra-rich Ikoyi neighborhood in Lagos State.

The brand new spa was opened primarily to offer Tiffany Amber customers a haven in the heart of Lagos. Best known for her high taste in fashion, Folake lived up to our expectations in terms of luxurious facilities inside Tiffany Amber Spa.

She has obviously spent a fortune and put in a lot of efforts to pull off this luxurious facility.

Apart from boasting the latest modern luxury facilities; Tiffany Amber Spa offers a refreshing place where you can leave the world behind and rediscover your inner peace. With experienced and well-trained staff, you’re guaranteed a once-in-a-lifetime experience full of uninterrupted delightful services.

Tiffany Amber Spa offerings include Classic Pedicure, Deep Tissue Massage, Classic Manicure and Signature Treatment. It’s no surprise that since opening its doors, Tiffany Amber Spa has become a mecca of sort with high profile individuals trooping in to have a feel of the special Tiffany Amber treatment.