Fola Tinubu to chair inaugural summit on Nigeria’s transport infrastructure

The Managing Director of Primero Transport Services Limited, Mr Fola Tinubu, will serve as Chairman at the inaugural edition of the JustAlive Communications Limited Summit, taking place on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at the Providence Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

A seasoned executive, Tinubu holds a BA in Economics and Politics from the University of East Anglia (Norwich, England) and an MBA from the University of Stirling (Scotland). Renowned for his dynamic leadership at both Primero Transport Services and Maryland Wreckage Limited, Tinubu has played a pivotal role in steering both organisations toward sustainable growth and operational excellence.

Known for his strategic acumen, he has consistently merged deep financial insight with innovative business strategies, strengthening organisational structures and driving impactful change across the companies he leads.

Themed “Nigeria’s Transport Infrastructure: Innovation for a Sustainable Future,” the one-day summit will feature the Managing Director of Widescope Logistics Limited as the keynote speaker.

In a statement signed by Mrs Pearl Ngwama, Managing Director of JustAlive Communications Limited, the summit was described as a timely intervention to address the pressing challenges facing Nigeria’s transport infrastructure.

Ngwama emphasised that the event will bring together key industry stakeholders to brainstorm actionable solutions, foster collaboration, and chart a clear path toward a more efficient, sustainable, and future-ready transport ecosystem across Nigeria.

Organisers of the event, JustAlive Communications Limited, publishers of JustNet News, a digital news platform focused on core transportation sectors including aviation, maritime, waterways, rail, and road, noted that the summit aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the need for transformative infrastructure development in the country.