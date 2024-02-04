Fofana double earns Burnley points against Fulham

David Datro Fofana scored twice on his home debut as Premier League strugglers Burnley came from 2-0 down to draw with Fulham at Turf Moor.

The Clarets looked set for a 10th home league defeat of the season as first-half goals from Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Muniz put Fulham in complete control.

But Chelsea loanee Fofana changed the game after being introduced as a second-half substitute, cutting the deficit in the 71st minute before netting a stoppage-time equaliser and racing into the stands where he was mobbed by delighted Burnley supporters.

“We did well in the game, it was amazing for me,” Fofana told BBC Match of the Day. “We are happy right now with one point.”

On his celebration after the second goal, he said: “First I wanted to dance, but I was so happy that I wanted to celebrate with the fans.”

The draw earned Burnley only a fifth home league point of the season and they remain in the relegation zone, seven points from safety, while Fulham have moved up to 12th.

Fulham took the lead after 17 minutes when Palhinha flicked on a near-post corner which deflected off Sander Berge and over Burnley keeper James Trafford.

Just three minutes and 45 seconds later, a long ball over the top beat the home offside trap, with left-back Vitinho slow to push out in Burnley’s high defensive line, and Muniz was able to lob Trafford for his first Premier League goal.

Fulham had the biggest chances early in the second half too, Trafford doing well to push a Tosin Adarabioyo header over the bar and save from Muniz at his near post.

Those stops kept Burnley in the match and they pulled one back as Fulham keeper Bernd Leno misjudged a cross, allowing Fofana to head into an empty net.

And deep into stoppage time the Ivory Coast striker – who joined Burnley in January after spending the first half of the season on loan with Union Berlin – slid ahead of his marker to bundle in Wilson Odobert’s low cross at the near post.

Fulham’s winless away run in the top flight now stretches to 11 matches, and the Cottagers have not won a league match in Burnley since April 1951 – a run of 29 games.

“It’s a really difficult one to take,” Fulham manager Marco Silva said. “Overall our performance before 2-1 was at a very good level, everyone felt another goal was coming for us.

“The first goal we conceded gave them a boost, the crowd as well. As a team we were naive in that moment, and were punished.”