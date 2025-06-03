Fmr MILAD lauds Makinde on infrastructural devt

By Tom Okpe

Former Military Governor of old Oyo State, Major General Oladayo Popoola, Rtd, has commended Governor Seyi Makinde for bringing to life, his dreams about the Fasola Farm Estate.

The retired General, who governed the State as Military Governor from January 1984 to August 1985, made this known, during an interview with on Monday, monitored by our correspondent in Abuja.

According to him, Fasola Farm Settlement was a project that was dear to his heart and he had wanted to turn the place around, but he couldn’t do much before his redeployment to Ogun State, still as Military Governor.

He said: “We tried our best then to turn around Fasola, but it just didn’t work. Some of the things we took there were destroyed. Now, Makinde has resuscitated it. Everybody is now talking about Fasola. I am quite happy about that.”

Recall that shortly after his assumption of office, Governor Seyi Makinde picked the moribund Fasola Farm Settlement as the pilot of three farm settlements, along with Eruwa and Akufo, to be reconstructed into agribusiness industrial hubs.

Sequel to its string of successes, Fasola Industrial Hub was recently designated the first Agribusiness Transformation Centre in Nigeria by the African Development Bank, AfDB, under the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone.

The Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hub now has about a dozen medium to large scale agribusinesses operating on the premises. These companies are into crop production, livestock production, mechanisation and processing enterprises.

General Popoola also lauded Makinde for his intervention that brought an end to the imbroglio which had crippled Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, and frustrated both students and lecturers for many years.

“We all know what happened to LAUTECH some years back. We all know how the school was always being closed down and nothing was happening. When he became Governor, Makinde set up a committee which midwifed the process of Oyo State, becoming the sole owner of LAUTECH,” he stated.