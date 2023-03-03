Florida woman runs ultra-marathon distances for 23 consecutive days

BENJAMIN OMOIKE WITH AGENCY REPORTS

A Florida woman earned a Guinness World Record when she completed 23 ultra-marathon runs — 31.1 miles — in a 23-day period.

Megan Cassidy, 41, of Kissimmee, earned the record for most consecutive days to run an ultra-marathon distance when she ran 31.1 miles a day from Dec. 17 until Jan. 8, Guinness World Records confirmed.

“Running every day like that, it’s not so bad because you keep up with it,” Cassidy told the Oceola News-Gazette. “There are days it got kind of lonely. But I’d wear a bib telling about what I was doing, and people loved hearing about it.”

Cassidy said she completed her runs in the Lake Nona area due to the quality of the trails. She said one of the most difficult parts of her attempt was making sure to take in enough food.

“It was hard to eat enough calories in the first few days. Your brain tries to stop you from doing this so it tells you that you’re not hungry. I had to tell my boyfriend to make sure that I ate at least a quarter of a pan of lasagna every day,” she said.

Cassidy beat the previous record of 22 days. She said she believes she could have gone beyond 23 days, but she had to stop her attempt to go back to work.

