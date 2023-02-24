Florida TV journalist and child shot dead at scene of earlier murder

BENJAMIN OMOIKE WITH AGENCY REPORTS

TV reporter Dylan Lyons, 24, and a nine-year-old girl have been fatally shot near Orlando, Florida, close to the scene of a murder that took place hours earlier.

A second reporter, Jesse Walden, and the girl’s mother were shot and injured by the same gunman, who is also suspected of the other homicide.

The journalists were covering the killing of a woman when the teenage suspect returned, police say.

It is unclear if they were targeted.

The suspect was armed when he was arrested and was not co-operating with police, said investigators.

The other two victims in Wednesday’s two attacks in Pine Hills, a suburb west of Orlando, have not yet been identified.

In a news conference, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the journalists were “in or near their vehicle”, which he said did not look like a TV station’s official vehicle, when they were attacked at around 16:00 local time (22:00 GMT).

He said the Spectrum News 13 journalists had been reporting on a shooting that took place earlier in the day at around 11:00 local time, which saw a woman in her 20s fatally shot inside a car, when the suspect returned to the crime scene and opened fire.

After attacking the journalists, the alleged gunman – Keith Moses, 19 – went into a nearby home and shot the girl and her mother, the sheriff said.

The mother was in hospital in a critical condition, he added.

Other journalists nearby helped provide first aid to the victims, according to local reporters.

This is 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, the suspect in a series of shootings today that left three dead, in OCSO custody. This is a sad day for our community. Three were murdered today, including a woman in her 20s, a 9-year-old girl and a @MyNews13 employee. pic.twitter.com/DXXkxzRHl5

— Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

Spectrum 13 continued live coverage after the death of their reporter was announced.

Greg Angel, a news presenter for the station, said the injured journalist had “been able to speak with investigators and colleagues”.

The suspect, Mr Mina said, “has a lengthy criminal history, to include gun charges, aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and grand theft charges”.

He described him as an “acquaintance” of the woman shot in the morning, “but as far as we know, he had no connection to the reporters and no connection to the mother and the nine-year-old”.

Asked about the possibility that the gunman purposefully targeted the reporters, Mr Mina said “it’s something we’ll be taking a look at”.

READ ALSO: Finnish police release Ekpa hours after grilling

He added that it was also possible the suspect mistook the journalists for police.

A reporter for Orlando TV station WESH 2 reported that she and her camera operator had left the crime scene only moments before the shooting.

“We got a gut feeling” and decided to leave for their own safety, said Senait Gebregiorgis.

Charter Communications, the company that owns the TV station, released a statement calling the attack “a terrible tragedy for the Orlando community”.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and the other lives senselessly taken today,” the company said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted condolences, saying: “Our hearts go out to the family of the journalist killed today and the crew member injured in Orange County, Florida, as well as the whole Spectrum News team.”

There were 40 journalists killed in 2022, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Only one of those killed was in the United States.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...