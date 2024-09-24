Flooding: FEC sets up technical c’ttee to review all existing dams in Nigeria

.Mandates Wike to construct judges’ quarters in FCT

Following the recent flooding incident in Borno State, the Federal Government has approved the setting up of a technical committee to review all existing dams in the country.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Ibrahim Mohammed, disclosed this on Monday after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

He said the FEC approved the technical committee in order to enable the country mitigate issues that necessitate flooding in the country.

According to the Information Minister, the government is not unmindful that some of the dams which were constructed over some decades might be in need of maintenance, hence the need for the technical committee to review their durability.

In another development, the Federal Executive Council on Monday directed the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Administration, to immediately commence the construction of 40 number judges’ quarters at Katampe District to provide accommodation for judges and justices.

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“What it means is that out of these 40, FCT High Court, which is like the FCT Court, will have 20, the Federal High Court will have 10 and the Court of Appeal will have 10. And these will be completed in 15 months,” Wike said.

He explained that the decision is predicated on the premium President Tinubu’s administration attaches to members of the judiciary.

“Mr President wonders how judges and justices will be living in rented houses and hotel apartments.

That is not safe for our judiciary; that is not convenient for them to do their work. And so, Mr President directed that the FCT, through the FCDA, should immediately construct 40 number judges and justices accommodation at Katampe District.”

According to Wike, all the access as well as arterial roads within the quarters will also be constructed.