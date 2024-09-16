Flood: Seven out of 281 escaped Maiduguri inmates recaptured – NCoS

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has successfully recaptured seven inmates who escaped following a flood that destroyed the walls of the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Maiduguri.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Correctional Service, Umar Abubakar, in Abuja.

The flooding, which severely impacted the city and its environs, led to the collapse of both the correctional facility and staff quarters, causing a mass escape of 281 inmates.

Abubakar confirmed that out of 281 missing inmates, seven have been tracked down and returned to custody.

READ ALSO: Can Benjamin Kalu Be Trusted? Part I

“The Nigerian Correctional Service has observed the flooding currently being experienced in Maiduguri, Borno State, and its environment.

“The unfortunate incident has left scars, bringing down the walls of the correctional facilities, including the medium security custodial centre Maiduguri (MSCC), as well as the staff quarters in the City.

“Upon the evacuation of inmates by officers of the service with support from sister security agencies to a safe and secure facility, 281 inmates were observed to be missing.”

Furthermore, he assured that the service in collaboration with other security agencies, has initiated covert and overt operations to ensure the capture of the remaining escapees.

The NCoS assured the public that it possesses the full details and biometrics of all missing inmates, which will be made available to assist in their recapture. Despite the large number of missing inmates, Abubakar emphasized that the incident does not pose a threat to public safety, and ongoing efforts are in place to restore order.

The public is urged to remain calm as the search for the remaining inmates continues.

“However, it is important to note that the service is in custody of their details, including their biometrics, which is being made available to the public.

“The service is working in synergy with other security agencies as both covert and overt deployments have been activated to look out for them.

“Presently, a total of seven (7) inmates have been recaptured and returned to custody, while efforts are on ground to track down the rest and bring them back to safe custody.

“While this effort is on, the public is assured that the incident does not impede or affect public safety,” the statement read in part.