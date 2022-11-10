Flood ranking: Presidency defends Humanitarian Affairs minister

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Presidency has said that calls from some quarters for the resignation of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development are not appropriate in this climate.

The Daily Times recalls that the Niger Delta caucus in the House of Representatives had asked the minister to resign following her recent comment on Bayelsa not being one of the states most affected by flooding.

In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the presidency said that the scenes of flooding from Bayelsa State are deeply saddening, even as the Presidency’s thoughts are with victims of, and those affected by the floods.

He said that the challenge of bringing succour to the large number of the displaced people in Bayelsa and other states, the restoration of their damaged property and farmlands washed away have clearly overwhelmed disaster management efforts.

“However, calls from some quarters for the resignation of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development are not appropriate in this climate.

“Almost every state in Nigeria has been affected. The Federal Government is concerned about what has happened in Bayelsa as it is with respect to the other states. No life lost is bigger or lesser than that of the others.

“The huge need for everything from foodstuff to tents, blankets and mosquito nets; antimalarial and other drugs clearly indicate that more resources are needed, not only by the disaster management agencies at the centre but also by those at the State and local council levels that are structurally, the first responders.

“The Minister has been diligently working to target assistance where it’s most needed and plug the gaps in several state governments’ disaster responses.

“The state of Bayelsa has done commendably well but they certainly can do better with increased Federal assistance, which is still being delivered batch by batch.

“All these efforts are coming ahead of the report of the committee under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors Forum, set up by the President “to fashion out solutions and then escalate their conclusions to the Federal Government, to alleviate the plight of people currently being ravaged by flood around the country.”

“This is just as more is being expected by way of international response and how much difference can be made by support from businesses and nonprofits as the country deals with its worst flooding in decades.”

While calling on all the tiers of government and well-meaning Nigerians to pay more attention to the challenges of climate change, the presidency said that this is not the time for public reproach as it will only weaken the collective response to the tragedy, and ultimately hinder cooperation that saves lives and delivers emergency aid.

“The government at the centre will continue to do more for Bayelsa and all states so affected as more and more resources are made available to agencies dealing, “the Presidency added.

