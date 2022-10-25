Flood prevention: Buhari gives minister 90 days to produce plan

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Water Resources to lead and coordinate with the Ministries of Environment and Transportation as well as State Governments to develop a Comprehensive Plan of Action for Preventing Flood Disaster in Nigeria.

The President’s directive, which was conveyed to the Minister in a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, said the Plan should be presented to him in 90 days.

President Buhari is regularly receiving updates on the flooding situation in the country and restates his commitment towards addressing the challenges caused by the disaster in the country.

According to reports, this year’s flood has affected over 2.5 million people in Nigeria with about 1.3 million displaced, 2,407 persons injured, and 603 persons dead at this time.

Many experts have said that this year’s flood is Nigeria’s worst flood in more than ten years, while others are of the opinion that it is the worst ever.

Some of the states that are currently experiencing flooding includes; Kebbi, Adamawa, Anambra, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kogi, Niger, Delta, Benue, and Nasarawa.

